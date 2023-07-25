New York Father Murdered In Hudson Valley In Front Of Child

A Hudson Valley father was gunned down in front of his family after he dropped off his kid with the child's mother.

On Monday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a Westchester County man has been accused of killing a father from Dutchess County.

Westchester County, New York Man Accused Of Killing Dutchess County Father

A Westchester County Grand Jury indicted 39-year-old Reginald McClure of Peekskill for murder in the second degree and four counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, all felonies.

McClure is accused of the fatal shooting of 53-year-old Ernest Wilson, of Poughkeepsie in front of his family in May.

“This ruthless act of gun violence allegedly committed by this defendant took the life of a father in front of his family. My heart is with the victim’s family as my office works to secure justice," DA Rocah said.

Poughkeepsie, New York Father Killed Dropping Of Child In Peekskill

Poughkeepsie Father Dies Days After Being Shot In Front Of Child

McClure was found following an investigation by the Peekskill Police Department and the FBI’s Westchester Safe Streets Task Force.

Wilson was transported to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, where he died as a result of his injuries on May 24.

