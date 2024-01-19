N.C. Man Wanted For Attempted Murder Hiding In Hudson Valley, New York
A violent North Carolina "gang member" wanted for attempted murder was found hiding in the Hudson Valley.
The Westchester County Police Department confirmed a man wanted by police in North Carolina was found in Westchester County.
North Carolina Suspect Found In Westchester County, New York
"If you are on the run from an attempted murder charge in another state, you certainly don’t want to see WCPD’s Warrant-Fugitive Unit and Special Response Team show up at the house where you are hiding out, the Westchester County Police Department said. "But that’s the way it went last Friday for a North Carolina man who fled from that state and tried to lay low in Peekskill."
The unnamed 26-year-old suspect was wanted in connection with a December shooting in Greenville, N.C., police say.
Police in North Carolina developed information in early January that the 26-year-old may have fled to the Peekskill area in New York State.
North Carolina Fugitive Found In Peekskill, New York
The suspect was tracked down following an investigation by WFU detectives, with assistance from the City of Peekskill Police Department and the United States Secret Service.
Following an investigation, police identified a house in Peekskill that they believed was housing the fugitive. A search warrant was secured through the Westchester County District Attorney's Office, and the suspect was spotted.
"Due to the suspect’s history as a gang member and his record of weapons-related offenses, SRT’s tactical officers were deployed to take him into custody. When the suspect sized up the cavalry surrounding the house, he surrendered without incident," the Westchester County Police Department added. "He waived extradition in court and is expected to be returned to North Carolina shortly."
