N.C. Man Wanted For Attempted Murder Hiding In Hudson Valley, New York

A violent North Carolina "gang member" wanted for attempted murder was found hiding in the Hudson Valley.

The Westchester County Police Department confirmed a man wanted by police in North Carolina was found in Westchester County.

North Carolina Suspect Found In Westchester County, New York

WCPD WCPD loading...

"If you are on the run from an attempted murder charge in another state, you certainly don’t want to see WCPD’s Warrant-Fugitive Unit and Special Response Team show up at the house where you are hiding out, the Westchester County Police Department said. "But that’s the way it went last Friday for a North Carolina man who fled from that state and tried to lay low in Peekskill."

The unnamed 26-year-old suspect was wanted in connection with a December shooting in Greenville, N.C., police say.

Police in North Carolina developed information in early January that the 26-year-old may have fled to the Peekskill area in New York State.

Google Google loading...

North Carolina Fugitive Found In Peekskill, New York

The suspect was tracked down following an investigation by WFU detectives, with assistance from the City of Peekskill Police Department and the United States Secret Service.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Following an investigation, police identified a house in Peekskill that they believed was housing the fugitive. A search warrant was secured through the Westchester County District Attorney's Office, and the suspect was spotted.

WCPD WCPD loading...

"Due to the suspect’s history as a gang member and his record of weapons-related offenses, SRT’s tactical officers were deployed to take him into custody. When the suspect sized up the cavalry surrounding the house, he surrendered without incident," the Westchester County Police Department added. "He waived extradition in court and is expected to be returned to North Carolina shortly."

13 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- January 2024 Below are individuals wanted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations who have been designated as its Most Wanted Fugitives . They should be considered armed and dangerous. This list is current as of 1/01/2024:

NEVER attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, you can contact OSI 24 hours a day / 7 days a week to report it. All leads and tips are treated as confidential information.

If an immediate response is necessary, such as you see the wanted person at a location, please call “911” and report it to the police. Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

Missing: 20 Kids Disappear From New York State Around Holidays

11 Worst Places To Live In New York State WalletHub looked at the worst small cities to live in. Below are the 11 places in New York deemed the worst to live in.