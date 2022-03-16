New owners are expected to keep the hotel and conference center open but under a new name.

One of Poughkeepsie's biggest and tallest hotels officially changed owners on Friday, March 11th, and the new owners, Visions Hotels LLC., plan to invest millions in renovations to the hotel and conference center according to the Times Union.

The Poughkeepsie Grand Hotel located at 40 Civic Center Plaza in downtown Poughkeepsie has been home to thousands of Hudson Valley weddings over the years. It looks like that isn't going to change under new ownership as Minesh Patel, the Chief Financial Officer of Visions told the Times Union that the property will continue to offer banquets and weddings, as well as undergo millions of dollars in renovations.

Poughkeepsie Grand Hotel Renovations

Many guests at the Grand have noticed recently that the hotel is in major need of renovations and according to Patel, the new company is planning on investing between $5 million and $7 million in upgrades to the facility. Patel said the upgrades and renovations are scheduled to take around two years to complete and should begin in the late winter or early spring.

The hotel and conference center will stay open during the renovations as they will be done floor by floor and should have no impact on hotel stays or any scheduled events.

Why Poughkeepsie?

When asked why his company picked Poughkeepsie for such a project Patel said, "It's a beautiful city not far from New York City, and we think it will be a very nice project. People are traveling for leisure more now than ever and I think that will continue."

Poughkeepsie Grand's New Name

The downtown area of Poughkeepsie where the hotel is located isn't new to name changes as the Mid Hudson Civic Center's name was recently changed to the Majed J. Nesheiwat Convention Center, and once renovations are complete at the hotel, the Poughkeepsie Grand will be rebranded under the new name Doubletree by Hilton Hotel. This won't be Visions Hotel's first project in the Hudson Valley as they are currently operating the Best Western located in Fishkill.

