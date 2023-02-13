Potentially Rabid Predator Seen Near Hudson Valley Homes, School

Hudson Valley residents are worried a potentially rabid predator that bit a student is still on the loose.

Last week, Hudson Valley Post reported a Dutchess County student was bitten by a wild animal.

Wild Animal Bites Marist Student In Poughkeepsie, New York

Shortly after midnight on Wednesday, the Marist College Office of Safety and Security was told a student was bitten on the leg by an animal that is believed to be a coyote, Marist Director of Safety & Security John Blaisdell wrote in a letter to the Marist Community which was shared by BarStool Marist on Instagram.

The student was helped by Marist security and treated for the bite. The unnamed student is said to be doing "okay."

Until the animal is found officials won't be able to determine if the animal is rabid.

As a precaution, the student received a rabies shot.

"Aggressive Coyotes" In Dutchess County, New York

Later in the week, the Dutchess County Behavioral & Community Health (DBCH) warned residents that "aggressive coyotes have been encountered in the Town of Poughkeepsie/Hyde Park area, including a coyote on the Marist College campus on Tuesday, February 7th. "

It remains unclear if the animal is rabid, officials say.

"Residents are reminded to AVOID CONTACT WITH WILD ANIMALS. Do not approach and keep pets away as the wild animals may be rabid," DBCH stated. "If there is any physical contact between a coyote and a person or pet, Report the incident to DBCH as soon as possible by calling 845-486-3404, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Mon-Fri. Call 845-431-6465 on nights and weekends."

Coyote Spotted Near Homes In Dutchess County, New York

A Hudson Valley Post reader sent us a video of a coyote that's been near the reader's home "every night" for "several weeks."

The reader says the animal was spotted on Pells Ct in Poughkeepsie, near Dorsey Lane, and believes the animal looks like the one seen near Marist.

