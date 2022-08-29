Potential Tragedy: 3 Pulled From Lake In Catskills After Drowning

A peaceful Sunday at a popular lake in the Hudson Valley turned to tragedy.

First responders rushed to White Lake in Sullivan County following reports of three people who drowned in the Catskills lake.

Potential Tragedy In Sullivan County, New York

Mark Lieb of Rockland Video tells Husdon Valley Post ambulance personnel confirmed a woman walked into the lake outside of an Airbnb in Sullivan County. She was unaware the lake had a steep drop, officials say.

"A peaceful Sunday afternoon on a popular lake turns to tragedy in the Catskills," Lieb told Hudson Valley Post in an email. "Emergency personnel on scene say three people were rushed to the hospital after drowning in White Lake."

The woman went under the water and didn't resurface. People on shore ran into the lake in hopes of rescuing the unnamed woman.

3 People Reportedly Drown in White Lake, New York

Two men rushed into the lake. Both went under and did not resurface.

"People on shore ran into the water trying to rescue the woman," Lieb said. "Two men went under and did not resurface. Police were called."

Officers from the Town of Bethel Police Department responded and rushed into the water to help. New York State Police also arrived on the scene.

All three victims were in the water for at least 15 minutes before all were rescued from the lake. All three were rushed to a hospital after CPR was performed. Authorities have yet to confirm any of their conditions.

According to the Catskill Region Fire/Rescue IncidentsF Facebook page, all three were removed in cardiac arrest.

Video from the crime scene can be found below:

