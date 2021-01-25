Someone who recently went skiing in the Hudson Valley later tested positive for COVID-19.

The Sullivan County Public Health Services is alerting anyone who visited the Holiday Mountain Ski Area in Monticello on Sunday, January 17, between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., that they may have been exposed to someone who has since tested positive for COVID-19:

Someone who was at the ski resort became symptomatic on Jan. 19, officials say.

"Known exposures have been quarantined,” Sullivan County Public Health Director Nancy McGraw said. “Holiday Mountain staff have been cooperative and decided to voluntarily close the ski club for the weekend. The facility has been proactive about notifying the public, cleaning, and working with Sullivan County Public Health Services staff and NYS contact tracers. Cases are increasing, and the public should assume that widespread community transmission is occurring, causing the number of positive cases and those with symptoms of illness to increase. We urge everyone to practice social distancing, handwashing, use of hand sanitizer, and wearing masks at all times when indoors and/or outdoors and near others, to reduce further transmission of the coronavirus. And please, stay home if you are awaiting coronavirus test results.”

If someone thinks they have been exposed, they should self-quarantine for 14 days and call their health care provider if symptoms develop, or call Sullivan County Public Health Services at 845-292-5910.

Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. Possible symptoms COVID-19 include one or more of the following:

• Fever or chills

• Cough

• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

• Fatigue

• Muscle or body aches

• Headache

• New loss of taste or smell

• Sore throat

• Congestion or runny nose

• Nausea or vomiting

• Diarrhea

Stay home if you or a loved one is experiencing any of these symptoms:

If someone is showing any of these signs, seek emergency medical care immediately:

• Trouble breathing

• Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

• New confusion

• Inability to wake or stay awake

• Bluish lips or face

