Porch Pirates Are Back in the Hudson Valley

Here are some tips to avoid having the package you've been waiting for stolen right off your porch.

Holiday shopping season has been underway for a few weeks now and I hate that it also the perfect time for thieves to steal some of the things that we all work super hard for.

Law enforcement calls these people "Porch Pirates" and to be honest I have never had anything stolen from the front or back of my house but after recently moving into a new apartment I have now been exposed to the "front door pirates."

I was watching TV the other night and my doorbell rang for the first time since I moved in. After I figured out what the bell was, I answered the door and it was a little old lady who lives in the apartment next to mine. She looked like someone stole her dog, you could see on her face that something was wrong. She asked me if I had mistakenly taken in a package that she has been waiting for? I told her no but I would keep an eye out for it. She thanked me and told me that last year around this time she had something else stolen from inside the main entrance to the apartments and still hasn't figured out who took it. Just awful.

So I thought it might be time for a reminder that the "Porch Pirates" are back. I don't want any of your things to be stolen, so here are 4 tips to keep your stuff safe.

1. Keep your neighborhood updated about recent package theft.

2. Share on social media any surveillance footage of a package theft in action.

3. Ask a neighbor to pick up any packages for you if you're not going to be home.

4. Offer to pick up a neighbor’s packages.

Happy holidays!



