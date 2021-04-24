Want to See Thomas Rhett Live in Concert?

It's been quite the year. But with the summer months coming up, most country fans have one thing on their mind: CONCERT SEASON.

2020 was a tough year for music lovers as concerts and live shows were canceled across the US and around the globe. It's been especially difficult for those of us in the northeast.

Don't get me wrong, I appreciate everyone staying home and keeping our friends and family safe from COVID-19, but seeing states like Tennessee and Texas being able to hold concerts, albeit not the safest decision, had us a little jealous.

Well now that things are slowly getting back to normal, we're seeing artists announce more and more shows. Lucky for you, we have a pretty awesome opportunity to see one of the biggest names in country music for free...and actually in person.

No more virtual shows, folks!

Thomas Rhett announced his rescheduled dates for his Center Point Road Tour that was supposed to kick off in 2020. Obviously, it was canceled due to COVID, but he kept his promise and is hitting the road in 2021.

Starting Monday, April 19th, we'll have your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Thomas Rhett, live in concert, at the Xfinity Theater in Hartford CT. The show is Saturday, August 21st, so you have some time to block out your calendar.

Tune in to the Wakin' Up With CJ and Jess Show for your first chance to win. Download and install The Wolf mobile app for more ways to play and all the details Monday morning!

