13 Items You Can Bid on at Bethel Woods Silent Auction

I hate to bring this up, but the holidays are almost here. Have you done any Christmas shopping yet?

If you're like me the answer is "absolutely not." So if you are like me and you have a lot of country music lovers in your life, you might want to get them a fun gift from their favorite artist.

Why not bid on one of the 13 authentic signed items from some of our favorite artists that have visited Bethel Woods over the past few years? Bethel Woods has a silent auction going on right now with a ton of awesome experiences and signed memorabilia.

These items will likely go fast so get your bids in when you can! Imagine getting your bestie a SIGNED Thomas Rhett t-shirt?!

Brad Paisley, Kacey Musgraves, Kenny Rogers (!!!) these are unique items that will definitely hold a place in any country music lovers heart: