Beloved Upstate New York Restaurant, Bar Shocks With Closing News

A popular bar and restaurant from Upstate New York is closed for good, days after announcing plans to reopen.

An Irish pub in Leeds is closing its doors for good.

Murphy's Law Public House Shockingly Closes In Leeds, New York

Customers believed Murphy's Law Public House on 1147 Main Street in Leeds would reopen after its winter break, as the popular bar has done in the past.

Owners even confirmed they would reopen after the break.

"It’s that time of the year again… we will be closed for our winter break! Time for some deep cleaning, organizing, projects & rest," Murphy's Law Public House wrote on Instagram. "Thank you for an amazing 2023! We appreciate all the support and can’t wait to see you all again ☘️ reopening at end of the month."

Murphy's Law Public House Not Reopening

However, in an update posted on social media, owners surprised customers by announcing they would not continue.

"It is with heavy hearts that the Murphy clan regrets to announce the difficult decision that Murphy’s Law Public House will not be re-opening after our winter break. Though we never had the intentions of running a restaurant, we feel blessed to have been a part of the experience here in Leeds," owners wrote on Facebook.

The business opened in 2019, and the family owns the entire building, which houses other businesses as well, including a hotel and a laundromat. The hotel and laundromat will remain open.

"Our goal has always been to help improve and support the Town of Leeds in any way we can. We are proud of the work we put into this beautiful space and look forward to see what the future holds for it. The hotel and laundromat will remain open, as well as the other commercial spaces," owners added.

A reason for the sudden closure wasn't given, but the owners thanked customers.

"There are no words to express how grateful we are for the past 5 years and thankful for the memories of laughter-filled nights and lifelong friendships this establishment has given to us," owner's stated. "A simple ‘thank you’ to our patrons does not seem like enough. You have been there for our family through highs and lows and faithfully came through our doors to support us each week. We look forward to sharing a drink on the same side of the bar soon."

Anyone who purchased a gift certificate within the past 3 months, officials say to call for reimbursement.

