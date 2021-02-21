Popular Rosendale Fundraiser Has New Plan for 2021

Rosendale is an awesome little town in Ulster County, and if you're not familiar you should take a ride out there one of these days. It's a tight-knit community, a little eclectic, a little funky, very artsy and very cool. It's also pretty well known for it's festivals. The Pickle Festival, the Mermaid Festival, the Rosendale Street Festival just to name a few.

For over two decades, the Women’s Studio Workshop in Kingston has been celebrating ceramics and community in Rosendale with the Chili Bowl Fest Fundraiser. It’s become a staple of Rosendale’s public festival schedule. And it will continue to be just that.

To continue the tradition while adhering to New York State’s health guidelines around the covid pandemic, the festival has been transformed into a one day virtual sale of handmade ceramics on Saturday, Feb. 27, starting at 10AM. It's a festival, 2021 style.

The virtual festival will offer over 200 beautiful bowls hand-crafted by local artists, Women’s Studio Workshop staff and interns, resident artists, students, and volunteers will be available for immediate purchase. Because so many hands contribute to this process, each vessel is one of a kind, and widely varied in shape, size, color, decoration and price-point.

Each bowl will be double-boxed, carefully packaged with recyclable materials, and mailed directly to your door for ultimate safety and ease. All proceeds from the Chili Bowl Fest support artistic programming at Women’s Studio Workshop. For more information about the online Chili Bowl Fundraiser and to learn about the Women’s Studio Workshop, visit their website.