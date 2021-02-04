Popular Italian Café Closing Wappingers Location

It hasn't been lost on us, it's been a tough year for local businesses across the U.S and especially here in the Hudson Valley.

We've seen small businesses slowly come back to life, but there's no doubt that businesses are hurting because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A popular Dutchess County business is closing its doors after 2 years of business.

Mamma Musetti's Italian Cafe on Main Street in Wappingers announced on Facebook this week that they will be closing their doors.

In a statement, the Musetti family wrote:

This is not an easy decision for us. Covid has not hit us directly, although for many of our friends and some family it has. What it has done though, is it has affected our business.

We would like to thank all of you, every one of you, who has supported us over the past 2 years. Yes only 2 years!!! April 2019 we opened our doors for the first time to the wonderful and growing community that has become the home of Mamma Musetti’s.

There is a shining light throughout all of this, the Musetti family says they won't be closed forever. They added:

We are not permanently closing forever, but we are going to close the location at 2649 E. Main St.

The last day at their location in Wappingers is February 26th, 2021. You can still place your orders for their Super Bowl packages and Valentine's Day specials.

Mamma Musetti's is known for their delicious Italian delicacies as well as their mouthwatering desserts.

They've played an important role in the Wappingers community especially during the pandemic. Mamma Musetti's provided lunch for students in need during the 2020 school year.

To stay up to date with the Cafe's status, follow them on Facebook or through their website.