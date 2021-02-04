Cuomo Creates 6 Vaccine Sites in Hudson Valley, 35 in New York
Gov. Cuomo announced 35 new COVID vaccine sites are starting this week across the state, with six located in the Hudson Valley.
On Wednesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced 35 community-based pop-up vaccination sites are coming online this week at churches, community centers, public housing complexes and cultural centers. _ pop-up vaccination sites are in the Hudson Valley.
These sites are expected to vaccinate over 25,000 people throughout the week, with more sites coming online every week, officials say. As has been the case with previous pop-up sites, these sites will be re-established in three weeks to administer second doses.
"COVID brought the ugly truth of inequity and inequality in this country to a tipping point," Cuomo said. "COVID has killed Black and Latino New Yorkers at a higher rate and that is why these community-based sites are one of New York's vaccine priorities. More than 9,000 New Yorkers have been vaccinated through this effort and by making the vaccine accessible and delivered by trusted community partners, we can address the skepticism and bring this life-saving vaccine to those who need it most. The light at the end of the tunnel is bright and getting brighter with each new location and each shot administered."
The state has not released how you can book an appointment. You may have to call the site directly. The 35 sites being established this week are located at the addresses below:
Hudson Valley
Grace Baptist Church
52 S. 6th Avenue
Mt. Vernon, NY
Open Thursday, February 4 and Friday, February 5 - By Appointment Only
Provider Partnership: Mount Vernon Neighborhood Health Center
Nodine Hill Community Center
140 Fillmore Street
Yonkers, NY
Open Thursday, February 4 - Saturday, February 6 - By Appointment Only
Provider Partnership: Sun River Health
Beulah Baptist Church
92 Catharine Street
Poughkeepsie, NY
Open Friday, February 5 - By Appointment Only
Provider Partnership: WMCHealth Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital
MLK Center
110 Bethune Boulevard
Spring Valley, NY
Open Friday, February 5 and Saturday, February 6 - By Appointment Only
Provider Partnership: Sun River Health
Newburgh Armory Unity Center
321 S. William Street
Newburgh, NY
Open Saturday, February 6 - By Appointment Only
Provider Partnership: Montefiore St. Luke's Hospital
Kiley Youth Center
709 Main Street
Peekskill, NY
Open Saturday, February 6 - By Appointment Only
Provider Partnership: New York Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital
Brooklyn
Christian Cultural Center
12020 Flatlands Avenue
Brooklyn, NY
Open Thursday, February 4 - Sunday, February 7 - 9AM-9PM
Provider Partnership: Northwell Health
United Revival Mennonite Church
390 Melrose Avenue
Brooklyn, NY
Open Thursday, February 4 - Saturday, February 6 & Monday, February 8 - 9AM-9PM
Provider partnership with Northwell Health
Howard Houses, Senior Adult Center
1797 Pitkin Avenue
Brooklyn, NY
Open Thursday, February 4 - 9AM-5PM
Provider Partnership: Doral Health
Bronx
Mt. Carmel Baptist Church
1376 Prospect Avenue
Bronx, NY
Open Thursday, February 4 - Monday, February 8 - 9AM-5PM
Provider Partnership: SOMOS Community Care
Greater Eternal Baptist Church
736 Elton Avenue
Bronx, NY
Open Thursday, February 4 - Saturday, February 6 & Monday, February 8- 9AM-5PM
Provider Partnership: SOMOS Community Care
Bronxworks
1130 Grand Concourse
Bronx, NY
Open Saturday February 6 - Wednesday, February 10 - 9AM-5PM
Provider Partnership: SOMOS Community Care
Boston Road Houses, R.A.I.N Boston Road Senior Center
2424 Boston Road
Bronx, NY
Open Saturday, February 6 - 9AM-5PM
Provider Partnership: SOMOS Community Care
NYCHA Castle Hill Senior Center
625 Castle Hill Avenue
Bronx, NY
Open Saturday, February 6 - Sunday, February 7 - 9AM-5PM
Provider Partnership: SOMOS Community Care
Marble Hill Community Center
5365 Broadway
Bronx, NY
Open Saturday, February 6 - Sunday, February 7 - 9AM-5PM
Provider Partnership: SOMOS Community Care
Long Island
Islamic Center of Long Island
835 Brush Hollow Road
Westbury, NY
Open Wednesday, February 3rd - 10AM-6PM
Provider Partnership: Northwell Health
St. Rosalie's Hampton Bays
31 E. Montauk Highway
Hampton Bays, NY
Open Wednesday, February 3rd - 10AM-6PM
Provider Partnership: Stony Brook South Hampton Hospital
Central New York
Syracuse Northeast Community Center/Dr. Weeks Elementary School
716 Hawley Avenue
Syracuse, NY
Open Wednesday, February 3
Provider Partnership: Onondaga County
Southern Tier
St. Mary's of the Assumption Recreation Center
144 Hawley Street
Binghamton, NY
Open Wednesday, February 3
Provider Partnership: Broome County
St. Ambrose School
202 Garfield Avenue
Endicott, NY
Open Friday, February 5
Provider Partnership: Broome County
Faith Temple Community Church
765 Harper Street
Elmira, NY
Open Wednesday, February 3
Provider Partnership: Chemung County
Libertad Elmira
624 Baldwin Street
Elmira, NY
Open Wednesday, February 3
Provider Partnership: Chemung County
Mohawk Valley
Utica Recreation Center
220 Memorial Parkway
Utica, NY
Open Saturday, February 6 and Sunday, February 7
Provider Partnership: Oneida County
Mohawk Valley Community College Rome
1101 Floyd Avenue
Rome, NY
Open Saturday, February 6 and Sunday, February 7
Provider Partnership: Oneida County
Capital Region
Kennedy Towers
2100 6th Avenue, #1
Troy, NY
Open Wednesday, February 3 and Thursday, February 4
Provider Partnership: St. Peters
South Mall Towers
101 S. Pearl Street
Albany, NY
Open Thursday, February 4 - Saturday, February 6
Provider Partnership: Mohawk Ambulance
Townsend Park Homes
45 Central Avenue
Albany, NY
Open Thursday, February 4 - Saturday, February 6
Provider Partnership: Mohawk Ambulance
Westview Homes
680 Central Avenue
Albany, NY
Open Thursday, February 4 - Saturday, February 6
Provider Partnership: Mohawk Ambulance
Western New York
The Belle Center
104 Maryland Street
Buffalo, NY
Open Thursday, February 4
Provider Partnership: GBUAHN/Urban Family Practice
Mt. Olive Baptist Church
701 E. Delavan Avenue
Buffalo, NY
Open Thursday, February 4
Provider Partnership: Erie County Medical Center, Kaleida Health, Community Health Center of Buffalo
Second Baptist Church
18 Church Street
Lackawanna, NY
Open Friday, February 5
Provider Partnership: Catholic Health
Wrobel Towers
800 Niagara Avenue
Niagara Falls, NY
Open Thursday, February 4
Provider Partnership: Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center
Doris Jones Family Resource Building
3001 9th Street
Niagara Falls, NY
Open Friday, February 5
Provider Partnership: Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center
Finger Lakes
Rochester Convention Center
123 Main Street
Rochester, NY
Open Saturday, February 6
Provider Partnership: Monroe County
Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church
70 Clark Street
Geneva, NY
Open Saturday, February 6
Provider Partnership: Ontario and Seneca Counties
