Cuomo Creates 6 Vaccine Sites in Hudson Valley, 35 in New York

Tim Boyle/Getty Images

Gov. Cuomo announced 35 new COVID vaccine sites are starting this week across the state, with six located in the Hudson Valley.

On Wednesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced 35 community-based pop-up vaccination sites are coming online this week at churches, community centers, public housing complexes and cultural centers. _ pop-up vaccination sites are in the Hudson Valley.

These sites are expected to vaccinate over 25,000 people throughout the week, with more sites coming online every week, officials say. As has been the case with previous pop-up sites, these sites will be re-established in three weeks to administer second doses.

"COVID brought the ugly truth of inequity and inequality in this country to a tipping point," Cuomo said. "COVID has killed Black and Latino New Yorkers at a higher rate and that is why these community-based sites are one of New York's vaccine priorities. More than 9,000 New Yorkers have been vaccinated through this effort and by making the vaccine accessible and delivered by trusted community partners, we can address the skepticism and bring this life-saving vaccine to those who need it most. The light at the end of the tunnel is bright and getting brighter with each new location and each shot administered."

The state has not released how you can book an appointment. You may have to call the site directly. The 35 sites being established this week are located at the addresses below:

 

Hudson Valley

Grace Baptist Church
52 S. 6th Avenue
Mt. Vernon, NY
Open Thursday, February 4 and Friday, February 5 - By Appointment Only
Provider Partnership: Mount Vernon Neighborhood Health Center

 Nodine Hill Community Center
140 Fillmore Street
Yonkers, NY
Open Thursday, February 4 - Saturday, February 6 - By Appointment Only
Provider Partnership: Sun River Health

Beulah Baptist Church
92 Catharine Street
Poughkeepsie, NY
Open Friday, February 5 - By Appointment Only
Provider Partnership: WMCHealth Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital

MLK Center
110 Bethune Boulevard
Spring Valley, NY
Open Friday, February 5 and Saturday, February 6 - By Appointment Only
Provider Partnership: Sun River Health

Newburgh Armory Unity Center
321 S. William Street
Newburgh, NY
Open Saturday, February 6 - By Appointment Only
Provider Partnership: Montefiore St. Luke's Hospital

Kiley Youth Center
709 Main Street
Peekskill, NY
Open Saturday, February 6 - By Appointment Only
Provider Partnership: New York Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital 

Brooklyn

Christian Cultural Center
12020 Flatlands Avenue
Brooklyn, NY
Open Thursday, February 4 - Sunday, February 7 - 9AM-9PM
Provider Partnership: Northwell Health

United Revival Mennonite Church
390 Melrose Avenue
Brooklyn, NY
Open Thursday, February 4 - Saturday, February 6 & Monday, February 8 - 9AM-9PM
Provider partnership with Northwell Health

Howard Houses, Senior Adult Center
1797 Pitkin Avenue
Brooklyn, NY
Open Thursday, February 4 - 9AM-5PM
Provider Partnership: Doral Health

Bronx

Mt. Carmel Baptist Church
1376 Prospect Avenue
Bronx, NY
Open Thursday, February 4 - Monday, February 8 - 9AM-5PM
Provider Partnership: SOMOS Community Care

Greater Eternal Baptist Church
736 Elton Avenue
Bronx, NY
Open Thursday, February 4 - Saturday, February 6 & Monday, February 8- 9AM-5PM
Provider Partnership: SOMOS Community Care

 Bronxworks
1130 Grand Concourse
Bronx, NY
Open Saturday February 6 - Wednesday, February 10 - 9AM-5PM
Provider Partnership: SOMOS Community Care

 Boston Road Houses, R.A.I.N Boston Road Senior Center
2424 Boston Road
Bronx, NY
Open Saturday, February 6 - 9AM-5PM
Provider Partnership: SOMOS Community Care

 NYCHA Castle Hill Senior Center
625 Castle Hill Avenue
Bronx, NY
Open Saturday, February 6 - Sunday, February 7 - 9AM-5PM
Provider Partnership: SOMOS Community Care

Marble Hill Community Center
5365 Broadway
Bronx, NY
Open Saturday, February 6 - Sunday, February 7 - 9AM-5PM
Provider Partnership: SOMOS Community Care

Long Island

Islamic Center of Long Island
835 Brush Hollow Road
Westbury, NY
Open Wednesday, February 3rd - 10AM-6PM
Provider Partnership: Northwell Health

St. Rosalie's Hampton Bays
31 E. Montauk Highway
Hampton Bays, NY
Open Wednesday, February 3rd - 10AM-6PM
Provider Partnership: Stony Brook South Hampton Hospital
 
Central New York 

Syracuse Northeast Community Center/Dr. Weeks Elementary School
716 Hawley Avenue
Syracuse, NY
Open Wednesday, February 3
Provider Partnership: Onondaga County

Southern Tier

St. Mary's of the Assumption Recreation Center
144 Hawley Street
Binghamton, NY
Open Wednesday, February 3
Provider Partnership: Broome County

St. Ambrose School
202 Garfield Avenue
Endicott, NY
Open Friday, February 5
Provider Partnership: Broome County

 Faith Temple Community Church
765 Harper Street
Elmira, NY
Open Wednesday, February 3
Provider Partnership: Chemung County

 Libertad Elmira
624 Baldwin Street
Elmira, NY
Open Wednesday, February 3
Provider Partnership: Chemung County

Mohawk Valley

Utica Recreation Center
220 Memorial Parkway
Utica, NY
Open Saturday, February 6 and Sunday, February 7
Provider Partnership: Oneida County

Mohawk Valley Community College Rome

1101 Floyd Avenue
Rome, NY
Open Saturday, February 6 and Sunday, February 7
Provider Partnership: Oneida County

 Capital Region

Kennedy Towers
2100 6th Avenue, #1
Troy, NY
Open Wednesday, February 3 and Thursday, February 4
Provider Partnership: St. Peters

 South Mall Towers
101 S. Pearl Street
Albany, NY
Open Thursday, February 4 - Saturday, February 6
Provider Partnership: Mohawk Ambulance

Townsend Park Homes
45 Central Avenue
Albany, NY
Open Thursday, February 4 - Saturday, February 6
Provider Partnership: Mohawk Ambulance

Westview Homes
680 Central Avenue
Albany, NY
Open Thursday, February 4 - Saturday, February 6
Provider Partnership: Mohawk Ambulance

Western New York

The Belle Center
104 Maryland Street
Buffalo, NY
Open Thursday, February 4
Provider Partnership: GBUAHN/Urban Family Practice

Mt. Olive Baptist Church
701 E. Delavan Avenue
Buffalo, NY
Open Thursday, February 4
Provider Partnership: Erie County Medical Center, Kaleida Health, Community Health Center of Buffalo

Second Baptist Church
18 Church Street
Lackawanna, NY
Open Friday, February 5
Provider Partnership: Catholic Health

Wrobel Towers
800 Niagara Avenue
Niagara Falls, NY
Open Thursday, February 4
Provider Partnership: Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center

Doris Jones Family Resource Building
3001 9th Street
Niagara Falls, NY
Open Friday, February 5
Provider Partnership: Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center

 Finger Lakes

Rochester Convention Center
123 Main Street
Rochester, NY
Open Saturday, February 6
Provider Partnership: Monroe County

Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church
70 Clark Street
Geneva, NY
Open Saturday, February 6
Provider Partnership: Ontario and Seneca Counties

 

