Popular Hyde Park CVS Building to Hit Auction Block

A beautiful building that houses a busy CVS pharmacy on Route 9 is up for sale.

The CVS in Hyde Park is one of the nicest-looking pharmacies in the Hudson Valley. The building looks more like an inviting home or restaurant, with high peaked roofs topped with a whimsical weathervane.

The building, located near the Eveready Diner, was the former home of Molloy Pharmacy before being taken over by the national chain in 2014. Now, the building will be sold to the highest bidder in an upcoming auction.

Ten-X will be starting the bidding at $350,000 on an online auction that will be held from September 13 through 15. The building has a long-term lease with CVS. Currently, there are 16 months remaining on first term of the lease, with four five-year renewal options still remaining. The new owner could continue the agreement with CVS to operate out of the building after the lease is up next year or decide to use the building for another purpose.

Hyde Park is full of some pretty cool-looking businesses that don't actually look like chain stores. Aside from the CVS, the town boasts one of the nicest-looking McDonald's I've ever seen.

Built in 1982, the building sits on one acre of land on a busy stretch of Route 9 in Hyde Park. According to the realtor, the site sees 20,000 cars drive by every day. The architecture of the building, combined with the location is sure to attract many bidders. Ten-X says the property's paved parking lot can accommodate up to 48 cars.

Bidders interested in owning the building will need to register for the auction on the realtor's website.

