Cuomo: COVID ‘is Relentless’ as New York Numbers ‘Tick Upward’

As he prepares to leave office, Gov. Andrew Cuomo continues to warn about the "relentless" Delta variant.

On Wednesday, Gov. Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state's progress combating COVID-19. 2.86 percent of all tests in the last 24 hours came back positive. Out of 145,311 tests 4,150 were positive.

"As our numbers tick upward, it is more important now than ever that New Yorkers who are unvaccinated get their shot," Cuomo said. "The Delta variant is relentless and the best way to keep yourself and your loved ones safe is to get vaccinated."

New York State's seven-day average percent positive rate is now above 3 percent at 3.01 percent. The seven-day positivity rate in the Mid-Hudson Region has increased to 3.11 percent. The Capital Region still has the highest seven-day average positivity rate in all of New York State at 4.43 percent. The Finger Lakes is second-highest at 4.19 percent, according to Cuomo.

According to Cuomo, 76.8 percent of all New Yorkers 18 and older have received at least one vaccine while 69.4 percent have completed their vaccine series. 64.5 percent of all eligible New Yorkers have at least one vaccine dose.

"The vaccine is free, effective and accessible for those looking to get theirs as soon as possible," Cuomo said.

