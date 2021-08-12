Did You Ever Go to This Hudson Valley Caldor in the ’80s?

YouTube/Orlando Rotundo

The aisles, the deals and the hairstyles of the old Poughkeepsie Caldor have been captured forever in this awesome time capsule.

A recently uncovered video shows just what it was like to shop at the local Caldor store.

(scroll down to watch the full video)

Rare Look at a Day Inside the Poughkeepsie Caldor During the 1980s

Do you remember shopping at Caldor?

Check out the full video here:

