A popular New York State Park officially opened its lake to ice fishing and skating over the weekend.

For my Winter loving friends. This might make ya happy. Now I've talked about the fact that I am not a Winter person, but I know a lot of people who are. We recently reported on a new ice skating rink open in Ulster County, which many area folks seem quite happy about. And for those who are also into ice fishing, here's some more great news.

Lake Taghkanic State Park announced this past Saturday, Jan. 22, that they are now open for ice fishing and skating. They also went on to say that they don't offer skate rentals, it's BYO. Also, bathrooms are available in the park office and they are not charging any park entrance fees. See the social media post below.

Lake Taghkanic is located in Ancram (Columbia County). The park covers 168 acres with a 1.5-mile long lake that has a maximum depth of 40 feet and an average depth of 19 feet. The park has camp and trailer campsites and cabins, along with two beaches that are a population destination in the summertime with boat and kayak rentals, playgrounds, sports fields, and a pavilion available for rent. The park also offers hiking, biking, swimming, fishing, hunting, and cross-country ski and snowmobile trails. If ice fishing and skating is your thing, definitely visit Lake Taghkanic this Winter. Me on the other hand? I think I'll wait until summertime. I prefer the beach.

A couple of beach bums at Lake Taghkanic. Photo credit: The Rutigliano Archives