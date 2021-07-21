As of Friday, June 25, 2021, according to the New York State Liquor Authority, the to-go alcohol program, offering to-go alcohol and cocktails, was no longer be permitted to licensees in New York State.

We, as New Yorkers, and more specifically, Hudson Valley'ers, had become pretty accustomed to the idea of booze to go, ordering frozen margaritas for delivery, lining up outside our favorite local spots to pick up our beverage of choice, and even ordering craft beers to be delivered to our homes.

Well, it's official, a very popular Hudson Valley brewery is officially offering home delivery once again.