Poughkeepsie Brewery Makes ‘Best In Northeast’ List For 2021

It is great when we can boast about a business here in the Hudson Valley, but what is even better is when other people boast about it. There is a website called Rave Reviews which has compiled from their reader submitted reviews, aka 'real people' who have picked the Top Breweries in the Northeast.

So, how where breweries selected to be on this list and who made it? Not just from the Hudson Valley, but from New York?

The breweries had to be in what (according to a press release) the US Census Bureau defines as the Northeast. Which states are those? Maine, New York, New Jersey, Vermont, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New Hampshire, and Pennsylvania.

Ok, so what's next? How did people go about suggesting breweries to make the list? There was an 20 point scale that rated the breweries on the following: "nostalgia, popularity, cult following, destination, and scarcity."

So, who made the list and can we drink the beer?

The brewery from the Hudson Valley that made the list is Plan Bee Farm Brewery, located at 115 Underhill Road in Poughkeepsie. According to their website they have Tap Room hours on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, plus the ability for customers to order online and pick-up at the brewery every day of the week.

Which other New York State breweries made the list?

Southern Tier Brewing

Brewery Ommegang

Brooklyn Brewery

Evil Twin Brewing

Beer Tree Brew Co.

Have you been to any of these breweries? Do you have some beers at any of them that you suggest we try? For a complete list of the Northeast Breweries that made this list, click here.

