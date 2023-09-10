Newburgh Brewing Helps To Spearhead Student Discount Program For Local Students
Now that we're well into the month of September, the bit of hectic that college students returning to the area brings has settled, and the Hudson Valley is hopefully feeling more and more like home for our local students.
One local Brewery that constantly goes above for their community in Orange County has worked closely to develop a partnership with two Newburgh colleges to provide an awesome discount program for their students when it comes to local businesses.
Newburgh Brewing Company Helps Launch Student Discount Program For College Students
One may not necessarily think of Newburgh as a college town, but in all reality, two schools in such close vicinity definitely checks the boxes for lots of college town traffic.
The fine folks at Newburgh Brewing Company decided to do something a bit extra special for the Newbugh-based college students by working with both the Mount Saint Mary and SUNY Orange administration to develop the Student Discount Program with various local businesses.
Paul Halayko, Owner of Newburgh Brewing and a local business owner who is super passionate about being involved and giving back to the community in which he serves. At Newburgh Brewing, local college students are able to score a 10% discount on food, beer, even merchandise and cans to go. Halayko shared the following regarding the Student Discount Program that he helped to spearhead:
Something that’s often overlooked when it comes to Newburgh is that it is, in fact, a college town. SUNY Orange and Mount Saint Mary are amazing schools right in the heart of Newburgh. This new discount program is an effort by local Newburgh businesses to better engage with the student populations, and give students a little bit of a break when they choose to shop local.
So What Do I Get As A Newburgh College Student?
The Student Discount Program will offer both Mount Saint Mary and SUNY Orange Students with a 10% discount at several participating Newburgh businesses.
For SUNY Orange, with a valid Student ID, Newburgh college students can enjoy discounts at the following:
- Newburgh Brewing Company
- The Wherehouse
- Cream Newburgh
- Newburgh Yola Shala
- DuBois Law Group
- The Newburgh Pottery
- Jet Set TIki
- Nikki Nails
- Hendley & Co
- Magnanini Winery
Mount Saint Mary Students can enjoy discounts at:
- Newburgh Brewing Company
- The Wherehouse
- Cream Newburgh
- Magnanini Winery
- Liberty Street Liquors
- Betty's Snack Bar
- Midnight Ferry
- Hendley & Co
- Ms. Fairfax
- Newburgh Yola Shala
- DuBois Law Group
- Grow
- Jet Set Tiki
- Cafe Little Treasure
- APG Pilates
- Toasted
- Orchard Valley Crossfit
- Golden Hour Books
- Mama Roux
- Hudson Valley Beauty Lab and Medical Spa
- The Newburgh Pottery
