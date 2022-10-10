Popular Dressings Sold in New York May Cause ‘Life-threatening Reaction’

New Yorkers are warned to check their homes for recalled dressings that should be thrown out right away.

TreeHouse Foods has voluntarily recalled one batch of Restaurant Style Italian Dressing sold under the brand name Tuscan Garden.

Tuscan Garden Salad Dressing Recalled in New York

"This recall is being conducted because the product is labeled as Restaurant Style Italian Dressing, while some of the bottles may contain Asian Sesame Dressing. The Restaurant Style Italian Dressing label indicates the allergens egg and dairy are in the product while the Asian Sesame Dressing product contains the allergens soy and wheat. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy or wheat run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product," The FDA states in its recall.

The product was sold at Aldi stores between August 23, 2022, and September 23, 2022. The recalled Tuscan Garden salad dressing can be identified by the UPC number and best if used by date, which can be found below the neck of the bottle.

TreeHouse Foods learned about this issue after receiving two complaints from Aldi stores.

Empire State Residents Told To Toss Recalled Salad Dressing

"At this time, TreeHouse has not received any reports of an allergic reaction associated with this product," the FDA adds. "Consumers who have purchased any of the above products are urged to dispose of or return the products to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with any questions may call 800- 596-2902, Monday through Friday between 8:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. (EST)."

The FDA also issued a recall for another salad dressing in New York.

Creamy Caesar Dressing Recalled in New York State

VanLaw Food Products Inc recalled its Whole Foods Market 365 Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing that was sold in New York and also distributed nationwide. The recalled products were found in the produce or dairy departments at Whole Foods Markets. All of the recalled dressings were removed from store shelves, officials say.

The recall is because the creamy caesar dressing contains undeclared Soy and Wheat allergens. The recall for Whole Foods Market 365 Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing with a BEST IF USED BY DATE of SEP 21 22 through JUN 06 23 and incorrect UPC Code 99482-49027.

"The recalls were initiated when it was discovered the products were distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of Soy and Wheat allergens. The problem was caused when the back label from another product was mistakenly put on the products being recalled," the FDA states in the Whole Foods Market 365 Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing recall notice.

Creamy Caesar Dressing May Cause "Life-threatening Allergic Reaction," Should Be Tossed

People who may have an allergy or severe sensitivity to Soy or Wheat run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these ingredients, according to the FDA.

"Consumers who purchased Whole Foods Market 365 Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing bottles with these Used by Codes (UPC code 99482-49027) in 12oz glass bottles should discard the product and seek a refund at the point of sale. Consumers with additional questions can call 1-844-936-8255 between the hours of 7:00 am and 10:00 pm CST," the FDA said.

No illnesses have been reported to date, officials say.

