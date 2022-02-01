Pop-Up Ice Skating Rink Opens in Dutchess County

A new pop-up ice skating rink has opened in Northern Dutchess County.

It seems like these pop-up ice skating rinks are showing up all over the Hudson Valley. And it's great to see, as it's providing free entertainment for residents. We reported recently of the New Skating Rink Opening in Ulster County, which opened earlier this month at George Majestic Memorial Park in Gardiner, made possible by an anonymous contractor who donated the labor and materials. Now, Northern Dutchess County has an ice skating rink.

The village of Tivoli has a new pop-up ice skating rink according to the Red Hook Daily Catch. The $4,000 rink is located in Memorial Park and was made possible by artist Brice Marden. Volunteers run the 30 by 60 ft rink, which is open every day from morning until 9 pm. The ice rink was reportedly purchased by the company EZ Ice Inc. out of Newton, Mass. Anyone can use the rink, but visitors should bring their own skates as no rentals are available. Best of all, it's absolutely free!

"We're thrilled to provide Tivoli residents fun, charming, outdoor amenity in the deep cold of another COVID winter" said Mayor Joel Griffith.

The rink is run and maintained by volunteers, and visitors are encouraged to follow the condition signs located at the rink. So, if ice skating is your thing, be sure to check out the cool, new pop-up rink located at Memorial Park in Tivoli for some fun, free family time.