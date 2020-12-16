Police: Vehicle Larceny In Lower Hudson Valley

The man fled on foot, but was taken into custody and is facing a number of charges, according to officials.

On Tuesday, the New York State Police from the Cortlandt barracks arrested 25-year-old Michael S. O'Connor of Carmel, NY, for grand larceny in the fourth degree, criminal possession of stolen property in the fifth degree, both class E felonies, petit larceny, criminal possession of stolen property in the fifth degree, criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, resisting arrest, and obstruction of governmental administration , all class A misdemeanors, according to officials.

At 4:28 a.m., Troopers reportedly received a call of a suspicious person on Ridge Road and they attempted to interview the male subject.The subject was later identified as Michael O'Connor and he fled on foot when the troopers approached him, according to officials. After a short chase he was reportedly found and placed under arrest.

O'Connor was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the town of Cortlandt Court on December 28, at 9:30 a.m.