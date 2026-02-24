Shocking Mid-Day Stabbing Reported In The Hudson Valley

A 51-year-old victim was rushed to the hospital after a brutal incident.

Police in New Windsor announced one man was arrested following a stabbing.

Man Arrested Inside New Windsor, New York Apartment

Google Google loading...

On Friday, around 2 p.m., the New Windsor Police Department responded to the Old Forge Hill Apartments for a reported assault.

Arriving officers found an unnamed 51-year-old man with a stab wound to his stomach.

EMS provided first care on the scene, and he was then taken to Montefiore St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh, NY, for further treatment.

Police say he's now in stable condition "with non-life-threatening injuries."

Man Arrested Following A Stabbing in New Windsor

Google Google loading...

Following an investigation, a suspect was identified, and an authorized search warrant was obtained and executed.

"The suspect was located and items of evidentiary value recovered," police said in a press release.

Samuel Green, 38, of New Windsor, NY, was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd, a Class D Violent Felony, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd, a Class D Felony.

Police didn't release a possible alleged motive, such as whether Green knows the victim, or release details about how the investigation led to Green's arrest.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

He was arraigned at the Centralized Arraignment Part in Goshen and was remanded to Orange County Jail.

Update: 20 Worst Places to Live in New York State A list highlights the worst places a New York resident can call home. A number of places in the Hudson Valley made the list, including one that was ranked the worst place to live.

Unsolved New York Killings: Police Need Help Solving 34 Homicides