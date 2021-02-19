Police Still Need Help After Child’s Death in Hudson Valley

Police are continuing to search for answers and ask for help following the death of a 7-year-old boy in the Hudson Valley.

Last Wednesday shortly after 8:30 a.m., the City of Newburgh Police Department was notified by Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh that a 7-year-old boy arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle and was not breathing at the time he arrived, according to police.

"Tragically, he was not able to be resuscitated," City of Newburgh Police Department Lt. Kevin Lahar said in a press release.

Police say they won't speculate what caused the child's death but sources say it's being investigated as a potential crime.

On Thursday, the 7-year-old was identified as Peter Cuacuas.

"The loss of our brother Peter Cuacuas has shattered our hearts and changed our lives. There are no words to describe this senseless act. We are overwhelmed by the outpour of love, condolences and support from family members, friends and the community. We ask that you all respect the ongoing investigation, hold off on any questions you may have and to not post/repost any misleading statements. No specifics or official statements have been released and hope you will understand our need for privacy during this tragic time. Finally, my family would like to extend our deepest gratitude to our community, and the vigils being held in memory of our brother are greatly appreciated. Thank you," Ramiro Cuacuas wrote.

Peter attended Temple Hill Academy in New Windsor, according to Newburgh school officials. Grief counseling is being offered to Peter's classmates.

"We are deeply saddened by the death of one of our Temple Hill Academy scholars. A death at any age is tragic, but at such a young age is especially devastating. Our scholars may experience grief as a result of the untimely passing of a peer. Grief can come in many forms, manifest in different stages, and may not be immediate. Our scholars may have questions or wish to express their emotions about this tragedy. According to the age and level of understanding, answer your child’s question honestly," Newburgh Enlarged City School District Board Roberto Padilla stated.

This is an active investigation and the City of Newburgh Police Department requests anyone that might have any information relative to this incident to contact the City of Newburgh Detective Division at (845)569-7509.

