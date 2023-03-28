You never know who can find your information online. Police say a New York state man defrauded over 50 customers of a grocery chain and then used the credit card info to purchase almost $10,000 dollars worth of groceries.

Officials say the man is now facing three years of probation and will have to pay tens of thousands of dollars of restitution.

Retail theft remains a growing issue across New York, whether it be online or in person. Just one example of this was shared on CBS by the NYPD, who said that from January 1 through September 12, 2021, there were more than 26,000 complaints of shoplifting compared to the same time period in 2020, which was over 20,000.

New York Man Allegedly Ripped Off Customers Across the State

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, a 24-year-old Brooklyn man pleaded guilty to fraud Monday in U.S. District Court. WIVB says the man was able to obtain login and password information for over 50 customers of Wegmans, and used the info to order almost $10,000 worth of groceries for himself and his friends.

Prosecutors say the purchases happened between January and July 2021. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said actual losses factored in to over $40,000,

Wegmans in New York

According to their website, Wegmans has 48 locations across New York state, with one store in the lower Hudson Valley in Harrison. The Rochester-based grocery chain is often rated as one of the best places to work for employees.

WIVB says Wegmans plans on opening their first Connecticut state store in 2024 in Norwalk.

Another poll conducted by Axios and Harris in 2019 found that Wegmans ranks as one of the best companies for both consumers and employees in the United States. However, you may recall a few years back when one Senator from Nassau County found himself a bit confused by what exactly Wegmans was?

