Police Respond To Bridge Jumpers At Two Hudson Valley Bridges

Police responded to reports of bridge jumpers in the Hudson Valley.

On Tuesday, New York State Police confirmed reports of a jumper on the Bear Mountain Bridge.

New York State Police Confirm Bear Mountain Bridge Jumper

On November 10, 2023, the New York State Police were dispatched to the Bear Mountain Bridge for a report of a jumper.

According to State Police, a 48-year-old from Northvale, New Jersey was located and pronounced deceased at the scene.

"No signs of foul play were discovered at this time," New York State Police stated in a press release. "The Westchester County Medical Examiner’s Office was on scene for the investigation."

Reported Jumper On Newburgh-Beacon Bridge

Police responded to the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge early Tuesday morning for a report of a jumper.

"Newburgh-Beacon Bridge: Police activity on span Westbound, right lane closed. Use caution," New York State Bridge Authority wrote on Facebook on Tuesday around 6:30 a.m.

WPDH traffic reporter Cande Roth told Hudson Valley Post there was police activity on the bridge because of a jumper.

Police scanners also confirmed a jumper.  More information hasn't been released at this time.

If you are dealing with a severe life crisis call Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or text "Got5" to 741-741.

