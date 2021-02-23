‘Police Reform Plan’ Announced in Hudson Valley

One hometown in the Hudson Valley released a police reform plan.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On Monday, City of Poughkeepsie Mayor Rob Rolison and Police Chief Tom Pape have released their plan in response to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Executive Order on police reforms. The report has been forwarded to the Common Council.

In June 2020, Governor Cuomo signed Executive Order, the “New York State Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative," requiring local police agencies to develop a plan to address policies, procedures, practices and deployment, including but not limited to the use of force.

Governments with police agencies must adopt a plan by April 1 to be eligible for future state funding.

Mayor Rolison first asked the city’s Procedural Justice Committee to review the governor’s order, to gain public input and to make recommendations for the Mayor and Common Council to consider and act upon. The Committee, which includes police officers, other city officials and members of the public, made its recommendations in December.

The city released its preliminary plan on Feb. 2 and held another public meeting on Feb. 10 for people to provide further comments.

“This has been a solid and thorough process,” Rolison stated. “The Procedural Justice Committee did an exceptional job providing us with recommendations that we have incorporated into our report. The public feedback since then also has been helpful as we crafted our response to the governor.”

The full police reform plan can be viewed by CLICKING HERE.

The plan expanded on a number of issues, including accreditation, use of force policies, statistical transparency, warrant service and the Civilian Review Board. CLICK HERE to view changes since a preliminary plan was released on Feb. 2.

“These were some of the specific issues raised at the last public meeting, and we are doing our level best to address them,” Chief Pape said. “It’s important for the public to realize this is an ongoing process. The Police Department has repeatedly demonstrated it will go forward with initiatives that improve policing, and we will hold to that commitment.”

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post newsletter.

Keep Reading:

LOOK: 15 Discontinued McDonald's Menu Items