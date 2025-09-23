Off-Duty New York State Trooper Accused In Drunk Driving Rampage

A New York State Police trooper is facing serious charges after what officials describe as a chaotic drunk driving spree in the Hudson Valley.

An off-duty New York State Police trooper is facing charges after allegedly driving drunk and leaving the scene of multiple crashes in the Hudson Valley.

Police say it happened Sunday in northern Westchester.

New York State Police Officer Accused Of Driving Drunk

Troopers responded to a reported hit-and-run in the vicinity of Roa Hook Road and State Route 9 in the Town of Cortlandt, just before 5 p.m.

Police say a 2021 Toyota sport utility vehicle hit another car at a red light and fled the scene. Witnesses reported the car continued to drive on Route 9 in the wrong direction, hitting more cars before stopping at a home in Ossining.

Responding troopers identified the driver as Trooper Jennifer Alvarez, of Troop K. No one was hurt, but Alvarez showed signs of intoxication and was arrested after field sobriety tests, officials say.

She was charged with Driving While Intoxicated and was issued an appearance ticket and released to a third party. The investigation is continuing.

"The New York State Police will initiate an internal investigation and will take appropriate administrative action in accordance with Department policy," New York State Police stated.

