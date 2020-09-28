Police Need Help After Multiple Cars Shot at Hudson Valley Bar

A Hudson Valley woman was in her car outside a local bar when shots were fired at her car and another vehicle.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On Saturday just before 2 a.m., officers from the Town of Wallkill Police Department responded to a report of shots fired at Whispers Bar and Grill on Highland Avenue. Upon arrival, officers interviewed the victim, a 41-year-old woman from the Town of Wallkill.

The woman told police she heard gunshots while sitting in her vehicle in the bar's parking lot. The woman's car was hit with several bullets, as was a second car, police say. The woman wasn't injured, according to the Town of Wallkill Police Department.

The suspect is being described as a black man, around 6'0", a thin build with dreadlock hair, wearing a black hat, skinny jeans and a white belt. The suspect fled the scene in a charcoal grey Toyota Corolla.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Town of Wallkill Detectives at 845-692-6757