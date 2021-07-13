A murder suspect on the run was allegedly found with dangerous guns in the Hudson Valley.

On Thursday, members of the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department conducted a vehicle and traffic stop near 185 North Hamilton Street, in the City of Poughkeepsie. During the stop, two unlawfully possessed loaded handguns, both equipped with high-capacity magazines, were recovered, police say.

Jack D. Ramirez, 20, of Spring Valley was arrested and charged with one count of criminal possession of a weapon, a class C felony. Ramirez was also found to be wanted from Paterson, New Jersey for intentional murder with a gun, according to the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department.

Ramirez was held pending arraignment.

"Community members with information regarding violence or suspicious activity in their neighborhood are encouraged to contact the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department Neighborhood Recovery Unit at 845-451-4060. For active situations, call 845-451-4000 or 911," the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department stated.

