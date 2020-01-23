Police: Man Who Drove Car Into Building Was Murdered Before Crash
Police believe the driver of a car that crashed into a Hudson Valley home was murdered.
On Tuesday around 10:30 p.m., the Spring Valley Police Department received multiple calls reporting a car crashed into a building in the area of 7 Prospect Gardens and the driver was unconscious.
Police found the driver, a man in his 20s from Spring Valley dead in the BMW. Authorities say that the unnamed man's death is being investigated as a homicide.
Police told CBS while the driver was found dead after the crash, but he was killed before the accident. CBS reports police have a suspect in mind but wouldn't say if they have the suspect in custody or a motive.
Few other details have been released and it's not yet clear why cops believe the man was murdered. The investigation is ongoing and the Spring Valley Police Department is asking anyone with information to call (845) 356-7400.
