Police believe the driver of a car that crashed into a Hudson Valley home was murdered.

On Tuesday around 10:30 p.m., the Spring Valley Police Department received multiple calls reporting a car crashed into a building in the area of 7 Prospect Gardens and the driver was unconscious.

Police found the driver, a man in his 20s from Spring Valley dead in the BMW. Authorities say that the unnamed man's death is being investigated as a homicide.

Police told CBS while the driver was found dead after the crash, but he was killed before the accident. CBS reports police have a suspect in mind but wouldn't say if they have the suspect in custody or a motive.