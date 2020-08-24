DA: Lower HV Man Had Sexual Conduct With Child Who Gave Birth

A Lower Hudson Valley man is accused of sexually abusing a child for years. The man was arrested after the 12-year-old gave birth.

On Thursday, Westchester County District Attorney Anthony A. Scarpino, Jr. announced Pablo Dure of Croton-onHudson was indicted for engaging in sexual intercourse with a child over the course of approximately two years.

Dure appeared in Westchester County Court via video conference on Tuesday and was arraigned on one count of course of sexual conduct against a child, a class B violent felony. His bail was set at $50,000 cash or $250,000 bond.

Officials allege between Dec. 1, 2017, and Nov. 1, 2019, Dure, a man in his early forties, engaged in sexual intercourse on a regular basis with a girl when she was between the ages of 10 and 12.

The allegations came to light in January 2020 when the child’s mother discovered her 12-year-old child was approximately 33 weeks pregnant.

Dure's paternity of the baby was discovered through DNA analysis after the 12-year-old gave birth, officials say. Dure was found and arrested on Long Island in April.

The case was investigated by the Westchester County Special Prosecutions Division with the assistance of the FBI and the Croton Police Department.