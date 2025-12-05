Fox On The Loose Near Hudson Valley Sparks Urgent Police Warning

Police near the Hudson Valley are warning residents after a fox shocking bit someone.

Person Bitten By Fox in Bergen County Near Hudson Valley Border

Experts say that foxes typically don't attack humans. They usually run away, unless the animal feels threatened. Still, it's best not to approach a wild animal.

It's unclear what happened, but police in Bergen County, New Jersey, are now warning all about a fox on the loose near the Rockland County border.

The fox on the run bit someone in New Jersey. The Montvale Police Department took to social media, saying officers are investigating.

"(The) Montvale PD took a report of a fox bite on a resident earlier (Tuesday),

Be aware of foxes and keep your distance. The fox was seen in the northeastern corner of the town but it may travel," the Montvale Police Department wrote on Facebook.

Hudson Valley Residents Told To Remain Vigilant

With Montvale, bordering the New York State line, just south of Pearl River, police are reminding residents in nearby areas to keep their distance from foxes.

At one point, the fox was seen in the northeast corner of town, but police are warning it could travel.

"Remain vigilant and keep an eye on your children and pets," police add.

It comes after several people and animals were victims of at least three different coyote attacks earlier this fall.

