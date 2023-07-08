Police Investigating Drive-By Shooting in Ellenville, New York

The shooting happened just after midnight Wednesday morning July 5th, narrowly missing the alleged intended targets and a person sleeping in a nearby house.

Late Tuesday night as 4th of July celebrations wrapped up across the Hudson Valley, the "fireworks" were just getting underway in the Ulster County village of Ellenville, New York, and local police are hoping someone might have some information that might lead them to whoever fired gunshots from a moving car.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Drive-By Shooting in Ellenville, New York

Ellenville Police are reporting that gunshots rang out at around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday morning near the Valero gas station on Route 209 in the Village according to the Ellenville Police Departments Facebook page. Police were dispatched to a call of shots fired at the gas station and once they arrived on the scene they confirmed that someone did fire multiple gunshots and those shots were aimed at two people that were standing next to a vehicle.

Gun Shots Miss

Police said that bullets fired missed the intended people but did strike their vehicle multiple times and one bullet fired in the shooting went through a bedroom window of a nearby house narrowly missing a person who was asleep at the time.

Ellenville Police Investigation

Police are looking for a dark-colored newer model Mercedes sedan that was last seen heading south on Route 209 in Ellenville at around 12:15 a.m. If you have any information on the car or the shooting police are asking you to contact them at 845-647-4422, leave a tip on the department's Facebook page or email them at psm2018@villageofellenvillepd.com.

Ellenville Police Department Ellenville Police Department loading...

Abandoned Nevele Resort, Ellenville, New York WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.