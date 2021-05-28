Police in Hudson Valley Save Suicidal Woman’s Life

A police officer rushed to grab a woman who said she was going to jump off a tall building and sprinted towards the edge of the building.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On Wednesday at 4:30 p.m., the Saugerties Police Department responded to a 911 call reporting a distraught woman on the roof of the old Flannigan Cleaners Building on Main Street in the Village of Saugerties.

Officer Daniel Farcher responded to the location and climbed onto the roof, locating the woman who was standing in the center of the roof and appeared agitated and upset. As officer Farcher attempted to deescalate the situation, the female yelled she was going to jump off the roof and immediately turned away from officer Farcher and sprinted towards the edge of the building, officials say.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Officer Farcher chased down the woman, grabbing onto the female and took the woman off the edge. Farcher struggled with the female who was fighting his efforts to restrain her, officials say.

The shift supervisor, Sergeant Jeremy Rushkoski, arrived on the scene and assisted Officer Farcher in getting the unnamed woman restrained and into custody. The Village of Saugerties Fire Department was dispatched to the scene to assist in retrieving the female and officers off the rooftop.

The female was transported to the WMC Health Alliance Hospital in Kingston for a psychiatric evaluation.

Keep Reading:

Mustang Pinned Under Tractor-Trailer Near I-84 in Hudson Valley A Mustang crashed into a tractor-trailer near I-84 in the Hudson Valley.