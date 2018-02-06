Police: Hudson Valley Man Uses Heroin, Passes Out Behind Wheel

Police say they found a Hudson Valley man passed out from using heroin just off a well-traveled road in the local area.

On Friday around 10:30 p.m., the Town of Kent Police Department received a call about a man who appeared to be passed out in a parking lot off Route 52.

Responding officers allegedly found 39-year-old Brian Flandreau of Kent asleep in his SUV. Officers woke up him and interviewed him.

An investigation determined that Flandreau passed out because he just used heroin, police say. Inside his vehicle police allegedly found numerous bags of heroin, six bags of methamphetamine and a hypodermic needle.

He was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and possession of a hypodermic needle.

Flandreau was remanded to the Putnam County Correctional Facility in lieu of $7,500 cash bail or $15,000 bond.

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