A Hudson Valley man crashed a Lamborghini near a number of homes while allegedly trying to flee police.

On Sunday, a 21-year-old from Wappinger crashed a rented Lamborghini in Wappinger Falls while fleeing police, New York State Police Troop K Public Information Officer A.J. Hicks told Hudson Valley Post.

The Lamborghini driver hit a rock wall and crashed into another car near a number of homes in Wappinger Falls, according to a Facebook post. Photos of the crash can be seen below. No injuries were reported.

The 21-year-old Dutchess County driver was charged with unlawful fleeing and reckless endangerment, both Class A misdemeanors, Hicks told Hudson Valley Post in an email.