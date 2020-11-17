Police: Car Stolen From Airport Found In Hudson Valley

The Brooklyn man was also allegedly in possession of fraudulent credit cards, a fake driver's license and marijuana.

On Thursday, November 12 at approximately 8:56 a.m., State Police from the Monroe barracks were notified about a reported vehicle that was stolen in the area. The vehicle was allegedly stolen from Dulles Airport in Arlington, Virginia.

During a patrol on State Route 17, troopers saw the stolen vehicle, a 2021 Chevrolet Camaro convertible with a Virginia license plate, eastbound on the exit 129 off-ramp, according to officials.

The person operating the vehicle identified himself as "Danny Bourne", a deeper investigation revealed that his real name is reportedly Darren Saunders and he is 25-years-old from Brooklyn, police say. Found in his possession were two fraudulent credit cards and a fraudulent Illinois driver's license, all with the fake name "Danny Bourne" and 10 grams of marijuana, according to police.

Saunders was charged with criminal possession of stolen property in the 4th degree, criminal possession of a forged instrument, criminal possession of a forged instrument in the1st degree, all felonies. Also, false personation, a misdemeanor and unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd degree, a violation. He was virtually arranged in the city of Newburgh Court and issued an appearance ticket returnable to the town of Blooming Grove Court on December 1, at 6:00 p.m.