Police: 2 Hudson Valley Teens Arrested After Newburgh Man Shot

Two Hudson Valley teens are behind bars after a Newburgh man was shot.

On Wednesday around 10 p.m., the City of Newburgh Police Department received a call about a man being shot in the area of Benkard Ave and William Street. After arriving on the scene, officers learned 23-year-old Darius Lee of Newburgh was shot in the hip and was taken to a hospital. Police say Lee is not cooperating with police.

While trying to speak to Lee, police received information about a man with a gun on W. Parmenter Street. When officers arrived, several men fled the scene. One was arrested on the street and another was apprehended inside of a bedroom in the first-floor apartment, police say.

After a search warrant was obtained officers allegedly found four firearms, one .32 caliber revolver, one .25 caliber semiautomatic handgun, one .380 caliber semiautomatic handgun and one shotgun, inside the home.

Giovanni Alvarez and Terrance Melvin, both 18 from Newburgh, were both charged with criminal possession of a firearm. Alvarez was also charged with false personation while Melvin was additionally charged with obstructing governmental administration.