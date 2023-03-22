Plot Twist: Hudson Valley Woman Slams Into Children, 6 Hurt

We've learned shocking new information after a Hudson Valley woman allegedly hit six people, including two children, with a stolen car.

Six from the Lower Hudson Valley hit them with an alleged stolen car last week in New York City.

NYPD: Westchester County Woman Rammed Into 6 People With Stolen Car

Two Children Injured In New York City By Peekskill Woman, NYPD

When Hudson Valley Post reported on this story we reported at a 34-year-old woman from Peekskill was accused of being the driver. That was according to police and also reported by media across New York City.

However, after we posted our story the mother of the woman charged told us her daughter's ID was stolen and the person who crashed the car had the stolen ID in her possession.

The NYPD confirmed to us following an investigation a different Peekskill woman was charged.

Plot Twist: Different Peekskill Woman Charged

FOX 5 New York FOX 5 New York loading...

Sharon Godwin, 32, of Peekskill was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and driving without a license.

She was taken to New York Downtown Hospital for treatment and observation

The investigation remains ongoing, police say.

