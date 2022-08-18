Photos: Upstate New York Hotel That Inspired ‘Dirty Dancing’ Destroyed

A hotel in the Catskills that helped inspire the hit movie "Dirty Dancing" was destroyed in a fire.

A three-and-a-half-story building on the old Grossinger's Hotel property in the Catskills had to be demolished after a fire. The resort was the inspiration for the hit 1980s film Dirty Dancing.

Catskills New York Hotel That Inspired 'Dirty Dancing' Destroyed

Vestron Pictures Vestron Pictures loading...

On Tuesday around 7:10 p.m., the Liberty Fire Department was dispatched to an unknown type of fire in the area of Route 52 and Sullivan Avenue in Liberty, New York. While en route, multiple calls into Sullivan 911 reported a large structure on fire at the old Grossinger's Hotel property.

The property helped inspire the 1987 hit movie "Dirty Dancing," AP reports. After World War II, the hotel drew thousands of people each year. The hotel resort featured a nightclub, two kitchens, a 1,500-seat dining room, a 27-hole golf course as well as indoor and outdoor pools.

The screenwriter for the hit film, Eleanor Bergstein, spent many childhood vacations at Grossinger's, according to the New York Times.

Inspiration for 'Dirty Dancing' Lives in Sullivan County, New York

COUNTY OF SULLIVAN OFFICE OF THE LEGISLATURE COUNTY OF SULLIVAN

OFFICE OF THE LEGISLATURE loading...

In the 1960s, Liberty resident, longtime dancer, and “Dirty Dancing” inspiration Jackie Horner taught a mother, father, and daughter how to dance, and that little girl became the basis for the key character of “Baby” in “Dirty Dancing.”

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

That little girl was Eleanor Bergstein. In the 1980s, Bergstein asked Jackie to help her write a movie that would capture the essence of the Catskills’ famed vacation experience and America’s hearts. That movie, of course, became "Dirty Dancing."

In 1959. Elizabeth Taylor and her fourth husband held a wedding celebration at the resort. Rocky Marciano and about nine other boxing champions trained at the property.

Liberty, New York Hotel That Inspired Hit Movie Destroyed By Fire

LOOK: The most famous actress born the same year as you Many of the actresses in this story not only made a name for themselves through their collection of iconic performances, but also through the selfless, philanthropic nature with which many of them approached their stardom. In an age of flipping the script on societal norms, many of these actresses are using their voices and platforms to be advocates for those who are otherwise unheard.