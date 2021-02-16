Officials rushed to the scene after a train crashed into a car.

On Monday around 3:15 p.m., Peekskill Volunteer Ambulance Corps was dispatched with Peekskill Fire Department and Cortlandt Peekskill Paramedics to the Peekskill railroad crossing for a motor vehicle accident involving a car and train.

A car was struck by a northbound Amtrak train at the Peekskill, Hudson Avenue, train crossing. Five ambulances from the Peekskill Volunteer Ambulance Corps all responded upon dispatch to the scene with the various other first responders arriving on the scene as well.

Upon arrival, it was determined that there were no injuries to those on the train and the occupant of the vehicle refused medical care, according to the Peekskill Volunteer Ambulance Corps

Officials urged others to avoid the area crews worked to clean and clear the debris, vehicle and fix the signal. Below are photos of the accident, provided by the Peekskill Volunteer Ambulance Corps.

Photos: Train Crashes Into Car in Lower Hudson Valley

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Officials say all the railroad equipment was working properly at the time of the accident.

Also on scene were Peekskill Police Department and MTA Police Department.

