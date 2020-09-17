Photos: ‘Thousands’ Gather in Hudson Valley Without Masks

"Concerning" photos posted to social media claim "thousands" gathered in the Hudson Valley without wearing masks or practicing social distancing.

Satmar Headquarters posted photos on Twitter that claims "thousands" attended a "peaceful pray demonstration" in Orange County. The large group of people gathered at a synagogue in Kiryas Joel Sunday morning, according to the tweet.

"Thousands of people attended This mornings 1st day of “Peaceful #Slichos prayer demonstration” with Satmar Grand Rebbe Aron in the main Shul of the Town of Palm treePalm Tree Palm treein Kiryas Joel, the newly constructed wing with additional space for hundreds of seats was inaugurated today," Satmar Headquarters wrote in the tweet.

The photos, which you can see below, appear to show hundreds, or thousands as the post claims, gathered without masks or following New York State's social distancing rules.

Capacity at religious gatherings is supposed to be limited during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Gov. Cuomo's New York Forward plan. A distance of six feet must be maintained at all times from people in different households.

Face coverings are required at all times except while seated, provided all individuals are six feet apart, except for immediate household members.

Officials from Orange County are very concerned after seeing the photos.

“Plainly, this is very concerning. The Health Department will discuss this with the New York State Police, the primary law enforcement agency for Kiryas Joel and any other municipality without their own police force. We have worked with the State Police multiple times during the COVID-19 pandemic when incidents such as this have occurred.” Orange County Health Commissioner Dr. Irina Gelman told Hudson Valley Post.

Hudson Valley Post was also told the Orange County Health Department could "opt to serve the facility with a cease and desist order."