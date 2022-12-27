A Hudson Valley home nearly collapsed as firefighters dealt with a "risky rescue" to save at least two after a truck slammed into a home. We have photos and video from the scene.

A truck drove into a home in Orange County, New York, Monday Evening

Truck Drives Into Port Jervis, New York Home

First responders were called to the scene at 139 Neversink Drive outside Port Jervis on Monday, Dec. 27, around 7 p.m.

A pickup truck crashed into the side of the home. The front of the vehicle ended up crashing into the basement.

Mark Lieb of Rockland Video was on the scene. Lieb tells Hudson Valley Post the driver of the truck was badly injured and still inside the truck when firefighters arrived.

"Risky Rescue" In Orange County, New York

Firefighters told Rockland Video it was a "risky rescue" because the Port Jervis home was in danger of collapsing. The Orange County Technical Rescue Team and firefighters from across the Hudson Valley, including from Monticello in Sullivan County were called to the scene to help out in the rescue.

It took first responders over two hours to get the driver out. The unnamed man suffered what's said to be critical injuries.

He was rushed by helicopter to Westchester Medical Center. His condition was not released.

1 Person Inside Home When Truck Crashed Into Home

One person was inside the Port Jervis home at the time of the crash.

An unnamed woman was checked out by EMS at the scene. The woman was said to shaken up but suffered only minor injuries, firefighters say.

The man was believed to be the only person inside the truck at the time of the crash, officials say.

How Did A Truck Drive Into A Home In Orange County?

The cause of the crash is unclear.

Huguenot Fire Department Chief TJ Kalin told Lieb it's believed the pick-up truck drove off the road for an unknown reason and slammed into the home.

The crash remains under investigation by the Town of Deerpark Police Department.

Video from the crash scene can be seen below:

