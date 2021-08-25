Photos: Autistic Woman Rescued From Hudson River in New York

A Hudson Valley hero saved an extremely exhausted autistic woman from the Hudson River.

See photos and everything you need to know about this daring rescue below:

On Monday, the Piermont Fire Department Dive Team was dispatched mutual aid to Nyack for an autistic woman in the Hudson River.

13-Marine and divers were on the scene in under five minutes from the time of initial dispatch, officials say.

Lieutenant Patrick Krummack deployed into the water and rescued the extremely exhausted female swimmer, according to the Piermont Fire Department.

"Great Job Paddy and to the crew of 13-Marine!," the Piermont Fire Department wrote on Facebook.

Once on our marine unit, she was immediately evaluated by EMTs on 13-Marine and transferred to Nyack Ambulance.

"Great job!," the Clarkstown Police Department wrote on Facebook about the water rescue.

