Photos: 9W Closed After Car Drives off Mountain in Hudson Valley

Parts of 9W in the Hudson Valley were closed down during rush-hour after a car drove off the side of a mountain.

A pickup truck ended up going over the barrier and off the side of the Storm King Mountain on Route 9W in Orange County Wednesday afternoon, according to the Fort Montgomery Fire Department.

"Amazingly the driver of this vehicle sustained no injuries. Thank you to all the agencies that assisted in this rescue especially the West Point fire department and the Cornwall Fire Department," Fort Montgomery Fire Department wrote on Facebook.

The cause of the accident is unknown at this time. Northbound Route 9W around Storm King Moutain was closed around 3:30 p.m. and was expected to be closed until midnight, but was reopened just before 9 p.m., according to the Town of Highlands Facebook Page.

You can see photos of the crash, courtesy of the Fort Montgomery Fire Department, below.

The next morning an 11-car pileup closed down Route 9W around the same area for hours during the morning rush-hour. The Fort Montgomery Fire Department responded to the scene and confirmed 11-vehicles were involved in the crash on Storm King Mountain that closed down Route 9W. Only a couple of minor injuries were reported, according to the Fort Montgomery Fire Department.

The initial cause of the crash is still under investigation, but the fire department mentioned fallen leaves can lead to very bad road conditions. Photos of the pile, from the Fort Montgomery Fire Department, can be seen below.

Wednesday morning, three people were critically injured when a school bus crashed head-on with a commercial tree service truck. Seven students were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.