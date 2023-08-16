Person’s Heart Stops Beating While Boating In Upstate New York
One person went into "cardiac arrest" while another suffered a "medical emergency" during a boat ride in the Hudson Valley.
In the early afternoon on Sunday, the Kingston Fire Department was dispatched for a reported person having a medical emergency on a boat in the Rondout Creek.
Boater As Medical Emergency In Ulster County, New York
"Shortly after responding it was updated that the boat was headed to a marina in the Connelly Fire District. With this updated information Esopus Ambulance was also dispatched to the scene. Marine 1 responded and arrived within minutes and found a patient in cardiac arrest being treated by an Ulster County Sheriff's Deputy as well as an off duty paramedic from an area agency," the Kingston Fire Department.
Cardiac arrest is when the heart stops beating suddenly. It's often confused with a heart attack.
"A heart attack is when blood flow to the heart is blocked. Sudden cardiac arrest is when the heart malfunctions and suddenly stops beating. A heart attack is a “circulation” problem and sudden cardiac arrest is an “electrical” problem," the American Heart Association states.
Boater Goes Into Cardiac Arrest In The Rondout Creek
Firefighters quickly began helping with patient care on the boat and when the person was ready helped remove the unnamed person from the boat.
The person was transferred to Esopus Ambulance and Mobile Life and transported to the hospital. The patient soon regained a pulse and has been transferred to a larger hospital for continued treatment, firefighters say.
Second Boater Has Medical Emergency Near Kingston
While helping with the person in cardiac arrest began having a medical emergency, according to the Kingston Fire Department.
Firefighters helped in treating the second patient and assisted in transporting them to the hospital. The second person's condition hasn't been released.