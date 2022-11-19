While everyone is getting ready to deck the halls, Bethel Woods decked out their trails. Peace, Love, and Lights is back for the 2022 holiday season.

Bethel Woods announced in early November that the drive-thru light display would be returning this year with 1.7 miles of holiday cheer. According to the Bethel Woods Facebook page, visitors will drive-thru the historic grounds and enjoy displays such as Candy Cane Lane.

Changes at Peace, Love and Lights at Bethel Woods

With that being said, there are some changes this year. For instance, things will be a whole lot brighter! Bethel writes on their website:

We're bringing back all of the themed areas you know and love, but adding displays throughout the route for you to marvel at! This year, our festival of lights has the following areas: New York; Holidays Around The World; Snowflake Alley; Christmas; Candy Cane Lane; Enchanted Forest; and as a nod to our historic site, Groovy Way

Plus, there are a few festive events held at the grounds as well including the Holiday Market (November 26, 27), Gingerbread Build and Sip (December 15, 22), and Dinner with Santa (December 16, 17) and much more. You can get a full line up of all the events at Peace, Love and Lights this season at Bethel Woods at BethelWoodsCenter.org.

Drive-Thru Only?

Bethel Woods is asking all visitors to stay in their vehicles when visiting Peace, Love and Lights this year. However, they do offer Sullivan 180 Walk-Thru Mondays. On November 28; December 5, 12, 19, 26 (all Monday's) from 5:00-9:00 PM, guests will be able to walk the 1.7 mile light display. Think about how cute those photos would be!?

Starting November 25th, guests can visit the historic music venue for some holiday fun on the following temporary schedule: November 25 - 27; December 1 - 4, 8 - 11. Then starting December 15th and running until January 1st guests can visit the grounds daily. Tickets can be purchased now at the Peace, Love and Light website. Ticket prices increase if you purchase your tickets the day of.

