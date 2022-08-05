PD: New York Officer Points Loaded Gun At Hudson Valley Pizza Worker

A Hudson Valley corrections officer is accused of pointing a loaded gun at a local pizza worker.

On Saturday, July 30, around 10:15 p.m., members from the Saugerties Police Department responded to a 911 call at 106 Josephs Drive in the Town of Saugerties, for a report of a person who pulled a gun on a Domino’s pizza delivery driver.

Gun pulled on Domino's Pizza Delivery Driver in Saugerties, New York

Gun pointed isolated on white bakcground Boris Katsman loading...

"A police investigation determined that 45-year-old Ralph Carpino pointed a loaded handgun at a Domino’s pizza delivery driver who was delivering a pizza to the residence," the Saugerties Police Department stated in a press release.

Carpino allegedly pointed the loaded gun at the delivery driver because he told the driver he did not order a pizza.

Family Member Did Order Pizza in Ulster County, New York

A police investigation determined a member of Carpino’s family did in fact order the Domino's pizza and had it delivered to the home on Josephs Drive in the Town of Saugerties, police say.

Domino's Pizza Reports Quarterly Earnings Surpassing Expectations Getty Images loading...

Carpino was arrested at the scene and processed at Saugerties police headquarters. He was charged with menacing in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree.

The firearm used in the incident, a Glock .40 Cal Semi-Automatic handgun was seized at the scene, according to the Saugerties Police Department.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App, and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

"In compliance with bail reform laws, Carpino was released on a police appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court on August 17, 2022, to answer his charges. The investigation is ongoing and further charges are pending," the Saugerties Police Department stated.

Carpino Works As a Corrections Officer in Ulster County, New York

SPD SPD loading...

In a shocking twist, Hudson Valley Post learned Carpino is employed in Ulster County as a corrections officer. The Saugerties Police Department Chief of Police, Joseph Sinagra, confirmed to Hudson Valley Post Carpino is in fact employed in Ulster County as a corrections officer.

See Through NY also confirms Carpino works in Ulster County in the Department of Corrections as a corrections officer.

The 10 Best Pizza Places in Middletown, New York Here are the top 10 most reviewed pizzerias in Middletown, New York according to Yelp.

11 Delicious New York State Pizza Challenges You Need To Try If you love eating pizza, and you have a pretty big stomach, have you ever considered taking part in a pizza eating competition? You should check out some of these pizza eating challenges scattered all over New York State.